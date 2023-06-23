CSR Activity on Rath Yatra by SBI and SBI Ladies’ Club

Bhubaneswar: As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility during Rath Yatra, State Bank of India, Bhubaneswar Circle, donated 100 umbrellas, 500 raincoats, 10,000 water bottles and 10,000 juice bottles. The bank also donated 100 road barricades to police administration for crowd management. These items were handed over in Puri by All India Chief of SBI Ladies Club Anita Khara. Senior officials of SBI, including CGM Chander Shekhar Sharma, were present.

Anita Khara also donated two water coolers and groceries for two months to “Sahaya,” an NGO working for destitute. Senior Ladies’ Club members from Mumbai Poonam Tewari, Meera Swaminathan and Sridevi Surya were present. Also present in the event were members of SBI Ladies Club, including Odisha State Chief Geetu Shekhar Sharma and other officials from SBI.