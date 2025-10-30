Cyber safety campaign held in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Cyber Safety Campaign 2025, organised by the district police administration, was launched at Dhenkanal Art and Craft centre in the presence of stakeholders on Tuesday. District Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil inaugurated the campaign.

Addressing a gathering, the Collector said awareness is crucial for protection against “digital arrest” and other online frauds. Digital arrest is a type of cybercrime where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement agencies to threaten victims into sending money. Teachers must promote awareness among students on cybercrime, he said. SP Abhinav Sonkar said fear and greed are exploited by cyber criminals to conduct attacks. Helpline number 1930 must be used to report a cybercrime, including digital arrest. No one should share secret PIN, OTP, bank account details nor respond to unknown calls, he said.

Eminent personalities who guide people on cyber safety were felicitated on the occasion. The IIMC students conducted quiz competition on cyber safety. Teachers, students, journalists and heads of various institutions participated in the competitions.