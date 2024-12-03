Live
Just In
Cyclone Fengal: CM Stalin Seeks Support from PM Modi as Cyclone Brings Heavy Rainfall
Tamil Nadu faces heavy rainfall and flooding due to Cyclone Fengal's remnants. CM Stalin reaches out to PM Modi for urgent support, while a yellow alert is issued for 15 districts.
On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the ongoing flood situation in the state.
Stalin highlighted the need for immediate help, as the remnants of Cyclone Fengal were causing heavy rainfall and flooding in several districts. In response, Modi assured full support from the central government to assist with the crisis.
Cyclone Fengal is expected to weaken further by Tuesday, but heavy rainfall will still affect 15 districts in Tamil Nadu.
The weather system is moving westward slowly, and as it continues its path, it is causing floods in the areas it passes through. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued a yellow alert for several districts, including Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, and Madurai. These areas could receive up to 11 cm of rainfall.
In addition, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will continue to experience rain for the next two days as a result of Cyclone Fengal’s remnants.
The Met Department forecasted light thunderstorms and moderate rain in Krishnagiri, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore districts until 1 pm.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal "devastating" and urged Congress workers to assist the local administration with relief efforts.