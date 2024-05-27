Cyclone Remal Hits Coast, Causes Havoc in Bengal and Telugu States

Cyclone Remal, which brought heavy rains and strong winds, made landfall on the coast between Bengal and Bangladesh. The Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the coastal areas of Bengal and Orissa as the cyclone caused turbulence in the Bay of Bengal. Reports indicate that heavy rains are expected in the Telugu states as well.

In the wake of the cyclone, several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana experienced severe weather conditions. In Nagarkurnool district, seven people lost their lives due to the storm. Tragically, four individuals were killed when a petal shed collapsed in Tadur, while two others were struck by lightning. In another incident, a person died after a brick was thrown onto their car by the strong winds.

The stormy winds also caused damage in Vikarabad district, where heavy rain and strong winds frightened residents. Many houses lost their roofing sheets due to the powerful gusts, and electricity poles and trees were uprooted in Dharur mandal, leading to traffic disruptions.

Authorities are urging residents to stay safe and take necessary precautions as Cyclone Remal continues to affect the region.