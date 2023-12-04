Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Southwest Bay of Bengal

Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” (pronounced as MIGJAUM) over Southwest Bay of Bengal (Cyclone Warning for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts: Orange Message)

The Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” (pronounced as MIGJAUM) over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of 3rd December, 2023 over the same region near Latitude 12.8°N and Longitude 81.6°E, about 210 km east-northeast of Puducherry, 150 km east-southeast of Chennai, 250 km southeast of Nellore, 360 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 380 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by 4th December forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.