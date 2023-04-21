Dalai Lama Attends The India-Hosted World Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama attended the Global Buddhist Summit on Friday. India and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBS) jointly hosted the two-day conference on April 20 and 21. On the second day of the conference, the Dalai Lama addressed a group of monks and other participants for almost thirty minutes. The Tibetan spiritual leaderattended theon Friday. India and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBS) jointly hosted the two-day conference on April 20 and 21. On the second day of the conference, the Dalai Lama addressed a group of monks and other participants for almost thirty minutes.



Dalai Lama was not confirmed. At a news conference on Monday, the event's organisers revealed that he had received an invitation. It had not yet been decided if he would go, though. The Tibetan spiritual guru discussed compassion, wisdom, and meditation throughout his roughly 30-minute speech. These three principles, according to the Dalai Lama, lie at the heart of Lord Buddha's teachings and philosophy. The visit of thewas not confirmed. At a news conference on Monday, the event's organisers revealed that he had received an invitation. It had not yet been decided if he would go, though.

n his opening remarks at the historic conference on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi spoke on the difficulties of the present in his speech. Concerns mentioned in his speech were terrorism, conflict, climate change, economic instability, and religious extremism. Meanwhile, i

According to the prime minister, these difficulties can be solved with the guidance of Lord Buddha's teachings. The peak is divided into two sections. The first one is an academic session, and the second is a Sangha session. The media were welcome to attend the opening session, but not the second.