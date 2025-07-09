Dassault CEO confirms India lost one Rafale

New Delhi: In a major revelation two months after the Operation Sindoor, Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Eric Trappier has rejected Pakistan's claim of shooting down Indian Rafale fighter planes. Speaking to French website Avion Chasse, Trappier also said that while India lost one Rafale, the jet was not lost during combat but due to technical reasons.

Notably, the Pakistan Air Force had claimed to have downed five Indian Air Force fighter jets on May 7.

The PAF claimed that it shot down three Rafales using Chinese PL-15E missiles launched using the J-10C multi-role combat aircraft. However, Pakistan has so far not furnished any evidence for its claims.

Trappier has termed Pakistan's Rafale shootdown claim 'inaccurate and unfounded' while saying that the loss of one aircraft occurred without enemy contact. Confirming the loss, Trappier said it was due to a technical failure at a high altitude.