- D Madhukar Naik, CEO, SCB to hold the additional charge
- Hyderabad: City sees surge in seasonal diseases amid big rise in conjunctivitis cases
- Hyderabad: Officials of HMWSSB inspect Fatehnagar STP
- CSIR-CCMB to be open to public from today
- Hyderabad: Civil society groups pitch for ‘flood-proof policy’ for city
- Rains ravage Hyd’bad roads; lay bare potholes, craters
- Promising future for once-forgotten communities: Shadnagar MLA
- New speed limits and rules to enhance safety on ORR
- Cyberabad CP holds meeting on Assembly elections
- Amid rains Hyd residents raise a stink over contaminated water
Days after NCP split... Pawar, Modi to share stage today
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday visit Maharashtra's Pune city where he will lay the foundation stone of various development...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday visit Maharashtra's Pune city where he will lay the foundation stone of various development projects and receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.
On his arrival, Modi will perform 'darshan and pooja' at Dagdusheth Mandir.
At 11.45 am, he will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has been invited as chief guest for the event, organisers said. Rohit Tilak, vice president of the trust, confirmed on Monday that Pawar will attend the award ceremony.
"There is no change in the programme. Pawar Saheb, who is the chief guest, will be attending the event.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, and Sushil Kumar Shinde, who is also a trustee, will be attending the event,” he said.
Rohit Tilak said theirs is an apolitical organisation and the award has been conferred on people from all walks of life. The award is given to people who have worked for the progress and development of the nation and whose contribution can only be looked upon as remarkable and extraordinary.