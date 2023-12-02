Days after Silkyara tunnel rescue op, U'khand CM calls on PM, discusses several projects

New Delhi: Days after the successful rescue of the 41 trapped workers from Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a post on X said, “Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

According to the Uttarakhand Government, Dhami invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the Global Investment Conference in Dehradun scheduled on December 8 and 9.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for providing all the necessary resources, guidance and cooperation during the evacuation of the workers trapped in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel.

The Chief Minister discussed various issues related to the state with the Prime Minister and thanked him for including the Jamrani Dam Project in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

Along with this, he requested the approval of Rs 2,460 crore as financial assistance for capital expenditure of the Song Dam Drinking Water Project and Rs 3,000 crore as special financial assistance for upgradation of the Jolly Grant Airport in the state.

The Chief Minister also requested Modi to establish an All India Ayurveda Institute in the Rishikul Ayurvedic College campus, Haridwar and to include Uttarakhand in the Kiwi Feasibility Study being run in collaboration with New Zealand. He also discussed several other issues with Modi.