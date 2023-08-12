DCW Swati Maliwal urges central government to convene high-level meeting on women's crime increase

New Delhi: The Chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission, Swati Maliwal, has expressed concern over the city's escalating crime rate. She has requested that the Central Government call a high-level meeting to discuss how to curb rising crime in Delhi. This meeting should involve Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and all high-level officials.

The crime rate against women has risen dramatically in the last seven years, according to DCW Chief Swati Malimal. In a year, over 92 thousand incidents have come to surface. Out of which 11 thousand cases were from outside.In these cases, 38342 cases of domestic abuse, 5895 cases of rape, 3647 cases of POCSO Act, 4267 cases of kidnapping, 3555 cases of cybercrime, 1552 cases of missing, and 3144 cases of harassing the elderly have been reported.

The majority of the reports are from July and August. We handle everything crucial, including counseling, when a call comes in on the 181 ladies helpline number.Aside from that, women aged 21 to 40 make the most calls. Approximately 2,000 phone calls are received on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Last month, we also rescued a 14-year-old girl.

Swati Malimal stated that the Delhi Police works directly for the Central Government, which is why the Central Government should convene a meeting. The Delhi Police Department is not functioning effectively; if the Delhi Police Department was functioning properly, the call on 181 would not have been received at all.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are now operating the women's helpline on Saturdays and Sundays as well. Neither the fast track court nor the forensic lab are functioning correctly, nor are the cops paying attention. There is no one to ask the police. Nobody questions the beat officer about the lack of action.

According to Malimal, the law may have been enacted in the country but is not being followed. An incident similar to that of Anjali and Sakshi Shraddha is taking place every day. The government must take a stand in support of women.Apart from normal girls, the DCW president noted that players continued to yell, but justice wasn't served to them. Brij Bhushan, the goon, is sitting in Parliament in comfort.