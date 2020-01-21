De-radicalisation centres in Kashmir will be welcome: DGP

Srinagar: Supporting the idea of de-radicalisation centres in Kashmir, as suggested by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said such a move was welcome.

Replying to a media question here on Monday about General Rawat's remark on setting up of de-radicalisation centres, Singh said Pakistan and its agencies had been trying to radicalise Kashmir, affecting many youths.

"If any such facility (de-radicalisation centres) comes up in Kashmir, it would be good," he said and added the de-radicalisation centres would help youths gone astray.

"Sometimes when the police detain such youths, they don't seem to be talking sense," Singh said.

Urging a collective effort to tackle radicalisation in Kashmir, he said experts and civil society members must join hands to counter it.

"If some kind of an arrangement is worked out where the civil society people and experts dealing with the subject and relevant aspects of religion come together, it must be welcomed," the DGP said.

Last week, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, General Rawat had sparked a controversy by speaking about setting up de-radicalisation camps.