Deadly Fire Erupts In Delhi's Shastri Nagar, Claiming Four Lives And Injuring Several Others

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out in a building located in Delhi's Shastri Nagar early on Thursday, resulting in the loss of four lives and causing injuries to several individuals, including two children and a woman. The identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed by the authorities.



Atul Garg, the Chief Fire Officer of the Delhi Fire Services, reported that emergency responders successfully rescued eight individuals from the engulfed building in Geeta Colony. The fire was brought under control with the assistance of four fire tenders, following which the injured were promptly transferred to the nearby Hedgewar Hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite the swift response, the cause of the fire remains undetermined pending further investigation.

According to officials from the Fire Services, the fire originated in the parking area of the building, quickly spreading and engulfing the entire premises in thick smoke. Local law enforcement swiftly mobilized, deploying three PCR vans and ambulances to the scene. Every floor of the building was meticulously searched to ensure the safe evacuation of occupants and the rescue of those trapped inside.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for enhanced fire safety measures and preparedness in densely populated urban areas. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, as authorities work to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic loss of life and injury.