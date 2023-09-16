Live
Just In
Death toll in Greater Noida lift crash touches 8 as 4 more die
Four more people succumbed to injuries on Saturday, raising the death toll in lift crash incident in a Greater Noida housing society, to eight.
The deceased have been identified as Istaq Ali, Arun Tanti Mandal, Vipot Mandal, Aris Khan, Asul Mustaqeem, Abdul Mustaqeem, Kuldeep Pal and Arbaaz Ali. The condition of Kaif, the only child in this accident, is also said to be critical.
According to sources, the lift carrying labourers who were working in Amrapali Dream Villa Housing Society in the Bisrakh police station area, crashed on Friday morning.
After getting information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital.
District Magistrate Manish Verma and Greater Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG had also rushed to the hospital to meet the injured on Friday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had obtained information from the DM and talked about taking strict action against those involved in the incident. After this, the entire project has been sealed and a case has been registered against the GM of NBC and also the construction company.