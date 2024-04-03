  • Menu
Defectors Bhrugu & Pradeep to cross swords in Berhampur

Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency will witness a fight between the defectors of BJD and BJP.

Berhampur: Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency will witness a fight between the defectors of BJD and BJP.

While BJP gave ticket for the prestigious Berhampur Lok Sabha seat to former minister Pradeep Panigrahy, who after being expelled from the BJD, joined the BJP, the BJD countered this move by fielding Bhrugu Baxipatra from the seat. Bhrugu, who was the State BJP vice-president, resigned from his party and joined the BJD on Wednesday. Bhrugu was in BJP for the last 23 years.

Berhampur sitting MP Chandrasekhar Sahu has been appointed as BJD vice-president and chairman of its manifesto committee. Bhrugu was inducted in the BJD in the presence of Chandrasekhar Sahu and sitting Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda at ‘Sankha Bhavan’ in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

X