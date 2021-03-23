Defence Ministry inks contract with MDSL for the supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to Indian Army

Providing further push to 'Make in India', the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday, March 22, 2021, signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDSL) for the supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to the Indian Army at Rs 1056 crore. The induction of vehicles is planned to be completed in four years.

The Light Specialist Vehicle is a modern fighting vehicle and will be authorised to various fighting units for the carriage of Medium Machine Guns, Automatic Grenade Launchers as well as Anti-tank Guided Missiles.

The Vehicle is indigenously designed and developed by Mahindra Defence Systems Limited.

These combat vehicles are extremely agile with all-round protection against small arms fire and will assist small independent detachments which are required to operate this weapon platform in the operational area.

The Ministry said, this is a flagship project showcasing the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of the defence industry and will add another milestone to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and Make in India initiative of the Government.