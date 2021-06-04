Defense Ministry has given permission for the construction of 6 submarines under Project 75- India

New Delhi: The central government has decided to make the Indian Navy more powerful. The Ministry of Defense on Friday has given the green signal for the construction of 6 submarines under Project 75-India.

This project was stuck for a long time, which will now be completed. In a meeting held under the leadership of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, this project of Rs 50,000 crore has been approved.

The responsibility of this project has been entrusted to the indigenous company Mazagon Docks Limited and L&T. For this project, these two companies will submit the information of the entire project in collaboration with one of the foreign shipyards and will place the bid.