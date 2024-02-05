Deletion of Ganjam pioneers’ portraits condemned

Berhampur: Several intellectuals and political leaders have condemned the deletion of portraits of pioneers of Ganjam from the invitation card of first World Odia Language Conference being organised in Bhubaneswar by the State government from February 3 to 5.

Contributions of Harihar Mardaraj Deo (July 10, 1872-July 20, 1909) and his son Ram Chandra Mardaraj Deo (January 13, 1900-January 23, 1963), legendary editors Pandit Nilamani Vidyaratna and Sashi Bhusan Rath for forming separate Odisha province and promoting Odia language and socio, economic, political and cultural development of Odisha are praise-worthy.

Raja Harihar Mardaraj Deo laid the foundation of Odia movement by convening a ‘secret’ meeting at Rambha Palace on January 13, 1902 on the advice of Pandit Neelamani Vidyaratna, an eminent litterateur, to form ‘Ganjam Jatiya Samiti,’ which is considered as the precursor of ‘Utkal Sammilani’.

The secret meeting was attended by eminent personalities of Odisha including Madhusudan Das, Ramchandra Bhanja Deo, Fakir Mohan Senapati, Narasingha Das, Harihar Panda, Gadadhar Bidyabhusan, Madan Mohan Singh Deo, Radhanath Roy, Shyam Sundar Rajguru, Gopal Chandra Praharaj, Gopabandhu Das and Sribatsa Panda.

They decided to form an Odia national body for creation of a separate Odisha province and the series of subsequent negotiations laid the foundation of the future of Odia amalgamation movement. The birth of Utkal Sammilani in 1903 gave an impetus to the movement and Rambha Palace witnessed discussion on the future of the Odias, they said.

Raja Harihara Mardraj purchased a press and published a weekly journal “Prajabandhu”. Nilamani Vidyaratna took over the editorship of Prajabandhu. The press was set up at Rambha Palace and it was soon named as “Mardaraj Press.” ‘Prajabandhu’ focused on the grievances of the Odias and Nilamani Vidyaratna is considered as the mastermind of Odia Movement.

For amalgamation of Odia-speaking tracts, Raja Ram Chandra Mardaraj Deo mortgaged his own estate to meet the expenses to fulfil the dream of his father Harihar Mardaraj who breathed his last on July 20, 1909.

In 1928, Ram Chandra Mardaraj Deo impressed the Simon Commission, which was constituted to inquire about the political situation, during a rousing reception in Gopalpur. The Simon Commission held the view that the creation of a separate province for Odia-speaking people was genuine. Three Round Table Conferences were held in 1930, 1931 and 1932 in London to decide the future of the new Constitution of India and Odisha.

Raja Ram Chandra Mardaraj Deo was nominated by the Government of Madras Presidency to represent the 3rd Round Table Conference in London on December 7, 1932 and he took a dynamic role in deliberations for the cause of the Odias. He impressed the authority by his data-based and forceful arguments. Ram Chandra Mardaraj Deo hosted the famous ‘Odisha Banquet’ on January 12, 1933 in London and invited Sir Samuel Hoare, the Secretary of State for India. Sir Samuel was well pleased to be at the banquet and there was all indication of his full support for Odisha in his short speech before the assembled dignitaries, they said.

The contributions of Digapahandi Raja Krupamaya Deo, Surangi Raja Chandra Chudamani, Dharakote Raja Madan Mohan Singh Deo, Chikiti Raja Radha Mohan Rajendra Deo and Seragada Raja Subash Chandra Singh were also remarkable for the amalgamation of Odia-speaking tracts.

Retired HoD, Department of History, Berhampur University, Laxmi Narayan Rout said it’s a blunder to forget those personalities who contributed so much for the formation of separate Odisha on the basis of linguistics. Harihar Mardaraj Deo and Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo were the souls of Odia movement and they should have been treated with great honour, he said.

Ganjam College Retired Principal and columnist Prafulla Chandra Mohanty said it’s an insult to the great leaders of Odisha who dedicated themselves towards Odisha and its people. Those entrusted to select the portraits in the invitation card and others who finalised it should have thorough knowledge about the history of formation of Odisha and contribution of the Rajas of Khallikote.

K C Public School Principal Ashok Mishra, who is associated with the Royal family of Khallikote, termed it unfair. Harihar Mardaraj Deo and Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo deserve much respect for their immense contribution for the formation of Odisha State and development of Odia language, he said.

Eminent research scholar and historian Anantram Kar said the deletion of the portraits of the pioneers of Ganjam in the invitation card is unfortunate.

Educationist Bayamanu Charchi said the adviser group of first World Odia Language Conference might be unaware of the leaders who contributed for the formation of a separate Odisha State. The organisers have completely forgotten Harihar Mardaraj Deo and Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo. He also criticised the February 1 letter of Sujata Rout Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture department, requesting them to sing State anthem ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ on February 3 at 11 am written in English. “It’s our national duty to preserve Odia language and culture,” he said.

Odia Bhasa Andolan-Berhampur president Sagar Ranjan Tripathy expressed his resentment over the organisers failing to recognise the pioneers of Ganjam. While welcoming the World Odia Language Conference after more than eight decades of formation of Odisha, Tripathy said, “history would never forgive us if we forget the Ganjam pioneers.” BJP Ganjam unit president Subash Sahu said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T Chairman V K Pandian were neglecting Ganjam. “Deletion of the portraits of Harihar Mardaraj Deo, Ramchandra Mardaraj Deo and Sashi Bhushan Rath from the invitation card is intentional. It has hurt the sentiments of the people of Ganjam district and Khallikote in particular. It’s a complete mess as the non-Odia bureaucrat-turned-politician is dictating the event. The people of Ganjam would give them a fitting reply,” he said.