Delhi air poisonous

New Delhi : Delhi's air has become more poisonous. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee data (DPCC) said on Saturday that the national capital's air quality index (AQI) has reached the 'severe' category. The air quality index stood at 432 in Alipur, Delhi, while it was recorded 427 in Mundka and 409 in Wazirpur.

A day earlier, the Delhi High Court directed the AAP government and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to petition to ban the bursting of firecrackers and stop burning effigies of Ravana during Dasara festivities.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel directed the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CPCB of the Government of Delhi to take decisions in this matter as per the applicable laws, rules, regulations and government policy.