Delhi Air Quality Plummets To 'Severe' Levels Again, Prompts Graded Response Action Plan
Delhi Air Quality Plummets to 'Severe' Levels Again, Prompts Graded Response Action Plan
In the face of a resurgent and ominous thick, grey haze, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) sounds the alarm on a significant deterioration in air quality in the national capital. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has surged to the 'severe' category, painting a concerning picture for residents. Commuters traverse through a smog-laden atmosphere, emphasizing the intensifying air pollution crisis gripping Delhi-NCR.
Specific districts within the city, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and Dwarka Sector 8, report alarming AQI readings, signifying a pervasive and widespread challenge. The plight extends beyond daily commuters, as morning walkers, endeavoring for a healthy start to their day, encounter difficulties in breathing, underscoring the adverse impact of pollution on public health. Dissatisfaction with government efforts to curb pollution becomes vocalized amid these escalating concerns.
Responding to the deteriorating air quality, Delhi's environment minister takes decisive action by implementing stages 1 and 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This move follows a partial withdrawal of stages 3 and 4 due to a marginal improvement in air quality over recent days. However, meteorological forecasts offer little solace, indicating a persistently challenging environment with minimal relief in sight.
The city, grappling with a noteworthy number of 'severe' and 'near-severe' AQI days in November, raises serious apprehensions regarding the well-being of its residents. The Commission for Air Quality Management attributes this concerning trend to unfavorable meteorological conditions exacerbated by paddy harvesting activities during Diwali. Comparative data underscores a slight increase in the November month average AQI this year compared to previous years, underscoring the ongoing struggle to effectively mitigate the pervasive issue of air pollution in the region.