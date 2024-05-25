Delhi And Neigh boring States Gear Up For Penultimate Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

In the penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi are currently undergoing polling. This phase also includes voting for a total of 58 seats spread across six states and two Union territories, boasting a significant number of 889 candidates vying for victory. The Election Commission has given the green light to 162 candidates to run in the national capital.



In Delhi, the dominant BJP, which previously secured a 100% success rate in both the 2014 and 2019 national polls, faces competition from the AAP and the Congress, both members of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc. According to their seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi, the AAP is contending for four seats, while the Congress has put forward candidates for the remaining three.



The parliamentary segments in Delhi include Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.



Furthermore, all ten constituencies in the neighboring state of Haryana are also participating in Saturday's voting. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh (14 out of 80 seats), West Bengal (8 out of 42), Bihar (8 out of 40), Odisha (6 out of 21), Jharkhand (4 out of 14), and Jammu and Kashmir (1 out of 5) are among the regions casting their votes in this sixth phase.

