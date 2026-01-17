Delhi asked to fast-track labour code rules, align with Central framework

New Delhi: Delhi’sLabour Minister Kapil Mishra has directed officials to expedite the finalisation of rules under all four Labour Codes, with a focus on bringing unorganised workers, gig and platform workers, and construction workers under a comprehensive social security framework. He stressed that Delhi’s rules should be aligned with those notified by the Central Government to ensure uniformity and maximum benefits for workers.

The direction was issued during a high-level review meeting held on Friday to assess preparedness for the publication and notification of rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The meeting reviewed the progress of rule-making under all four Labour Codes and was attended by the Labour Commissioner and senior department officials.

During the review, officials briefed the minister on steps being taken to implement the Code on Social Security, which provides for the constitution of welfare boards for unorganised and construction workers and the formulation of welfare schemes for them. The minister emphasised that benefits under these schemes must reach workers quickly and transparently.

The Labour Codes consolidate 29 existing labour laws into four comprehensive legislations—the Code on Wages, the Code on Industrial Relations, the Code on Social Security, and the Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions. The objective of these reforms is to protect workers’ rights, expand social security coverage, and promote ease of doing business.

Under the Code on Social Security, 2020, unorganised workers as well as gig and platform workers have been formally included to extend social security benefits to them. Construction workers, who were earlier covered under the Building and Other Construction Workers Act, 1996, have also been brought under the ambit of the new code. The minister instructed officials to study the rules pre-published by the Central Government in detail and align Delhi’s rules wherever required to avoid inconvenience to workers and maintain nationwide uniformity. He further directed that all pending rules under the four Labour Codes be finalised at the earliest so that workers in Delhi can begin receiving benefits without delay.

Emphasising the government’s commitment, he said the welfare and interests of workers remain a top priority and that unnecessary delays in implementing labour reforms would not be tolerated.