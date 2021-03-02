Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly's Budget session will begin from March 8.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

The session will end on March 16.

The government will present its budget for 2021-22 with a focus on areas of health, education and infrastructure including water supply, according to sources.

New taxes are unlikely, the sources said.

The government had presented a Rs 65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021 that was around 10 per cent more than that in 2019-20.