Delhi BJP delegation claims police prevented them from submitting memorandum to CM Kejriwal
A delegation of Delhi BJP leaders which went to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to submit a memorandum demanding implementation of a pro-farmer scheme on Saturday alleged it was stopped by police at some distance from the CM's residence.
In a statement, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said they wanted to submit the memorandum to Kejriwal in a peaceful manner demanding the farmer-friendly agricultural land compensation scheme in Delhi and development in the rural areas but police force was deployed.
Sachdeva claimed there is discontent among farmers in Ochandi and surrounding villages of Delhi due to land acquisition and demanded that the Delhi government should immediately formulate and implement the scheme so that they can be calmed down, it said.
Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said they we will raise the demand of compensation policy of Ochandi farmers in the Assembly on Monday.