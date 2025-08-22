Delhi BJP MPs meet injured Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MPs met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and said she would resume her schedule either from Thursday or Friday.

A delegation of all the seven party MPs called on Gupta on Thursday, a day after she was attacked by a man during her ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at Camp Office in north Delhi’s Civil Lines.

Talking to reporters, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways, Harsh Malhotra, ruled out any security breach in the lead up to the incident.

“She is doing fine. She will resume her scheduled events either from today or tomorrow. There was no security breach. The security personnel do their job with full perfection. As public representatives, we also tell our personnel to let people and party workers meet us,” he told reporters.

He also said that the public meetings will continue.

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal in a post on X in Hindi, said that Gupta is dedicated to serving the people of Delhi.

“Today, along with all my fellow MPs from Delhi, I met the popular Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs @gupta_rekha, and enquired about her well-being. The chief minister is fine and, as before, is continuously devoted to the service of the people of Delhi,” he said in the post.