Delhi braces for heatwave as temperatures soar to season's highest at 39.4 degrees

New Delhi: Heatwave conditions are likely in some isolated places in Delhi on Saturday as the maximum temperature in the national capital increased to 39.4 degrees Celsius a day earlier, three notches above normal.

This was the highest maximum temperature recorded so far this season.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Sports Complex near Akshardham was the hottest station at 41.9 degrees Celsius.

Pitampura and Faridabad followed with maximum temperatures settling at 41.4 and 41.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

"Najafgarh and Ridge recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius and Pusa saw 40.3 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, and Palam reported 39.4, 39.1, and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively," according to IMD.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' alert for Saturday.

While the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory is expected to be around 41 degrees Celsius for the next three days, it may touch 42-43 degrees Celsius in other stations.

"The public is advised to take precautions and stay hydrated during the hot weather," said an IMD official.