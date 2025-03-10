Delhi Budget: CM Rekha Gupta seeks suggestions from women, students

New Delhi : Reliving her days of student activism, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday interacted with ABPV women activists and students to seek their suggestions for the Viksit Delhi Budget 2025 which she is scheduled to present in the Assembly between March 24 and 26.

“I was reminded of my days as an ABVP activist,” she said after attending an interactive session with women students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at an event in Central Delhi.

“While interacting with them, I sought suggestions for Delhi’s Budget 2025-26. I even asked them about their vision for the city and their expectations from the Budget,” CM Gupta said after the event, highlighting education, health, security and development as her government’s focus.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister interacted with women and sought their suggestions for the Budget. She hailed the spirit of city women and called them engines of development while assuring them that she would take care of their well-being.

Addressing women at an event to mark International Women’s Day in central Delhi, the Delhi CM said women should become role models for others.

“In Delhi, I assure that our government will provide them four basic facilities – education, health, security and development,” she said.

On Friday, the CM approved a scheme for providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to eligible women under Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and allocated Rs 5,100 crore for one financial year.

The scheme was approved by a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gupta and announced by BJP National President J.P. Nadda during an event to mark International Women’s Day at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

“I congratulate PM Modi and CM Rekha Gupta that before coming to this event, her Cabinet approved the Rs 2,500 per month Mahila Samriddhi Yojana for women in Delhi,” he said.

Nadda also reiterated PM Modi’s promise to promote women-led development and enlisted the decisions by CM Gupta to improve Delhi women’s security by increasing the number of CCTV cameras, raising the number of Pink PCR vans with women staff, increasing the number of pink toilets and starting one-stop centres for women for filing complaints and legal aid.