Delhi CM Kejriwal issues order on functioning of Mohalla Clinics from ED’s custody

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Delhi Chief Minister’s first order issued from the custody of the ED on Sunday, another directive has been issued to the health department by CM Arvind Kejriwal on smooth functioning of the AAP's flagship Mohalla Clinics.

AAP sources confirmed that the directive pertained to the health department and it was conveyed by the Chief Minister through a memorandum to Delhi Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who oversees the health portfolio.

Addressing a press conference on the directive of the CM, Health Minister Bharadwaj stated that the CM is concerned about the lack of availability of medicines and free tests in many hospitals and Mohalla Clinics.

Bharadwaj said that CM Kejriwal has emphasised that no one should suffer, even if he is in ED custody.

“He directed me to take prompt and necessary actions to ensure that medicines and tests are both free and available at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics,” said Bharadwaj.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Kejriwal had issued the first order while in the ED’s custody, directing Water Minister Atishi to resolve water and sewage issues in the national Capital.

Meanwhile, as the issue of authenticity looms on the directions issued by CM Kejriwal from ED’s custody, legal experts said that there is no permission to the CM by the court to issue orders.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is issuing these orders in the name of Arvind Kejriwal because the court has not granted permission to issue any orders to the CM due to his remand by the ED,” said Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal.

“These orders are not being issued for any work but are being done for political gain, which is legally incorrect,” he said.

“Arvind Kejriwal is exaggerating his distress so that when action is taken, allegations can be levelled against the BJP,” he alleged.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of an excise policy favouring specific individuals.

CM Kejriwal is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours, as claimed by the probe agency.