Dr Laxmi Bai marks 100th birthday by gifting her life’s savings

Berhampur: In a celebration steeped in reverence, joy and admiration, Dr K Laxmi Bai, the illustrious gynaecologist of Odisha and an enduring symbol of compassion, marked her 100th birthday at her Bhabanagar residence on Friday. The centenarian’s unparalleled act of generosity in donating Rs 3.40 crore, her entire life’s savings, to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for women’s health, was honoured with a ceremony that shimmered with spiritual grace, scholarly warmth and familial affection.

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her warm wishes to Dr Bai on her 100th birthday. Murmu praised her lifelong dedication of over four decades to the welfare and education of girls and women, calling her an inspiring example of service and social commitment.

Wearing a glittering crown and cutting a magnificent three-layered cake, Dr Bai was surrounded by a galaxy of senior doctors, her affectionate disciples and family members, including her nephew, Dr Shanu John from Chicago, USA. The atmosphere came alive with the chanting of sacred shlokas, the powerful vibrations of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, and joyous birthday songs. Even retired Professor, Dr Bharati Mishra, joined family members in dancing to celebrate the doctor who has touched countless lives with her healing hands.

The ceremony commenced with the resonant recitation of ‘OM’, rendered by the India Book of Records–honoured anchoring duo Hrushikesh Panigrahi and Sudipta Panigrahi, adding a serene spiritual aura to the occasion. The event was organised by Dr Bai’s family in association with her devoted disciples, Dr P Bharati and Prof Dr Bharati Mishra, former Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, MKCG Medical College.

Adding prestige to the celebration, Dr Dilip Kumar Parida, Superintendent and Officiating Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, arrived with a team to honour his revered teacher. Speaking with emotion, he said, “AIIMS Bhubaneswar is eternally grateful to Dr Laxmi Bai. Her noble contribution will be dedicated to research, community service, preventive vaccines, and crucially, cervical cancer vaccination. The fund will be fixed, and the interest will support poor and needy women across Odisha.” Dr Parida, a student of Dr Bai, added, “She should live long and continue guiding us with her wisdom.”

Dr Bai’s monumental donation aims to strengthen Gynaecological Oncology at AIIMS—an enduring gift that will shape future healers and bring hope to countless women battling cancer.

Her nephew Dr Shanu John praised the gesture as “truly nice,” adding, “We must now work even harder to save the lives of women suffering from cancer.”

Distinguished dignitaries who graced the occasion included former Union minister Chandra Sekhar Sahu, former MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik and several eminent personalities who paid rich tributes to the centenarian icon.