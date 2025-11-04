Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to Begin 3-day Bihar poll campaign from today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reached Patna to boost the NDA's campaign for Bihar Assembly elections with her more than a dozen public meetings lined up over the next three days, a BJP leader said.

The first phase of voting in Bihar is scheduled on November 6 and the second on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said, "Over the next three days, the Chief Minister will campaign in support of NDA candidates across the state."

"She will be accompanied by senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, leaders of allied parties, as well as party candidates and workers. In addition to public meetings, the Chief Minister will also take part in roadshows," it added.

This will be Chief Minister Gupta's third visit to Bihar for election campaigning, and it is being described as a high-intensity tour. Over three days, she will address gatherings in 12 to 15 constituencies, including areas where polling is scheduled for November 6 and November 11, it said.

During the three-day campaign, the Chief Minister will hold election rallies, public meetings, and roadshows in several constituencies, including Siwan, Barharia, Baikunthpur, and nearby areas on November 4.

On November 5, her campaign will cover the Gaura Bauram, Arwal, Gaya City, and Aurangabad constituencies.

On November 6, she will address rallies in Bhagalpur, Warisaliganj, Hisua, and Dinara constituencies.

The Chief Minister is expected to return to New Delhi on evening of November 6.

The announcement of the Chief Minister's Bihar schedule was made on a day when BJP President J.P. Nadda chaired a meeting of party's General Secretaries in Delhi.

Earlier during a campaign rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, blaming their 15-year rule for lawlessness that shut down Bihar's industries and sugar mills.

He credited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with restoring law and order and opening the state to development.

"During Lalu and Rabri's rule, there was a reign of terror and lawlessness in Bihar. Our sugar mill was shut down due to extortion... Nitish Kumar has ended the reign of terror and opened the doors to development," he said.

Union Minister Shah reiterated a promise he had made earlier in Riga, saying the Riga sugar mill -- now operational -- would be only the start. He pledged that the Centre's cooperative department would work to restart all closed sugar mills in Bihar to boost prosperity for sugarcane farmers.