Delhi Court Extends BMW Crash Accused's Custody Until September 27

The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Wednesday prolonged the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur, the woman accused of driving the BMW that fatally struck 52-year-old finance ministry official Navjot Singh, until September 27.

Kaur appeared in court after completing two days of judicial custody following her arrest on Monday afternoon. The court simultaneously postponed her bail application hearing until Saturday, according to advocate Atul Kumar, who represents the complainant's family.

Kumar informed media representatives that the matter remains under investigation and is sub-judiced, making it inappropriate to provide detailed comments at this time. The court has also issued a notice regarding the preservation of CCTV footage from the crash site, responding to a plea submitted by the accused. This particular matter is scheduled for hearing on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when Navjot Singh, who served as deputy secretary at the Union finance ministry, and his wife Sandeep Kaur were traveling on their motorcycle through the Dhaula Kuan area in west Delhi. The BMW SUV, allegedly driven by Kaur, struck the central verge, overturned, and collided with the couple's two-wheeler.

Following the accident, the injured couple was transported to a medical facility located approximately 19 kilometers from the crash site. Despite medical attention, Singh succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival at the hospital, while his wife survived the incident.

In her bail application, Kaur's legal counsel argued that she has provided complete cooperation throughout the investigation process and maintains strong community ties, making her unlikely to flee or interfere with evidence. The defense emphasized that she is the mother of two minor daughters and has no previous criminal record.

Her attorney has contested the police's request for remand, pointing out that the FIR registration was delayed by ten hours after the incident. The defense counsel also argued that while the accident is tragic, similar incidents occur frequently across the nation, with approximately 5,000 accidents reported nationwide annually.

The lawyer further contended that other parties should be considered as accused in the case, including a DTC bus that allegedly collided with the motorcycle and an ambulance that reportedly passed by the scene without providing assistance.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the victim's position as a government official and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The court's decision to extend custody reflects the serious nature of the charges and the ongoing investigation into the fatal collision.

Blood tests conducted on the accused reportedly returned negative results for alcohol consumption, according to previous reports. However, the investigation continues to examine various aspects of the incident, including the sequence of events leading to the crash and the response of emergency services.

The legal proceedings highlight the broader issues surrounding road safety in Delhi and the accountability of drivers involved in fatal accidents. The case also raises questions about emergency response protocols and the treatment of accident victims in the capital city.