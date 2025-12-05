RS: IndiGo issue raised; Kavach system, AI push dominate Question Hour

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed exchanges and important disclosures during a truncated Question Hour, which was dominated by the nationwide IndiGo flight disruption crisis.

Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien appealed to Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan to extend Question Hour by at least one hour, saying, “Due to the ongoing IndiGo crisis, nobody can go anywhere. Members are stuck; let us utilise the time productively.”

The Chair, however, declined, stating that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had already addressed the issue in detail earlier in the day.

Earlier during question hour, in a significant statement on India’s Artificial Intelligence ambitions, Union Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the House that over 200 events have been organised across the country involving nearly two lakh students and teachers as part of preparations for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the vision to democratise technology. We are building an inclusive AI ecosystem accessible to every citizen,” Vaishnaw said, outlining initiatives in AI skilling, research and startup support.

The Railways Ministry also came under detailed scrutiny. Responding to a starred question by BJP MP from Odisha, Sasmit Patra, on the progress of the indigenous anti-collision system ‘Kavach 4.0’, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the latest deployment figures and timeline for covering the entire high-density network.

A poignant moment came when a member from Kerala raised the horrific November 2025 incident in which a 19-year-old college student was critically injured after being kicked out of a moving train near Varkala by a drunk male passenger.

The MP sought details on compensation and enhanced women’s safety measures in trains. Minister Vaishnaw assured the House that Railways has sanctioned enhanced ex gratia compensation for the victim and is expediting installation of CCTV, panic buttons and increased deployment of RPF personnel in women’s coaches.

The first half of the day thus saw the Upper House discuss technology, rail safety and passenger security, even as hundreds of flights remained grounded outside, keeping many, including members and staff, stranded.