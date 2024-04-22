Delhi court rejects Kejriwal's plea for medical consultation

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is being held in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case, was surprised by the court on Monday. Kejriwal had petitioned the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi for a medical consultation via video conferencing. The judge dismissed his petition. Kejriwal has been in Tihar since April 1, and his judicial detention case will be heard again on April 23.

On Monday, the High Court heard two petitions by Arvind Kejriwal. The petition for Kejriwal's bail was heard in the court of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan. This petition was filed by a law student in the name of 'We the People of India'.

The petitioner's counsel stated that the Chief Minister's detention had brought the entire government into ineffectiveness. He is in charge of the government." The court stated: "Rahul Mehra has appeared on behalf of the Chief Minister. He claims that he is performing his job. He does not require any assistance from you." Following this, the court dismissed the plea and imposed a punishment of Rs 75 thousand.The second plea filed against the ED summons was heard by Justices Suresh Kait and Manoj Jain of the High Court. The bench has scheduled this petition for May 15.