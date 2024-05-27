  • Menu
Delhi fire- Police custody for Owner, duty doctor

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta of a Delhi court on Monday allowed three days of custodial interrogation of Dr Naveen Khichi, the owner and Dr Akash duty doctor of a private hospital where fire had broken out in which seven new born babies had died and five others were injured.

New Delhi: Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta of a Delhi court on Monday allowed three days of custodial interrogation of Dr Naveen Khichi, the owner and Dr Akash duty doctor of a private hospital where fire had broken out in which seven new born babies had died and five others were injured.

It may be recalled that police arrested the two doctors on Sunday. A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that was allegedly operating illegally with an "expired" licence and no clearance from the fire department. A case has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide

