Delhi gold smuggling case: NIA raids 4 locations in Assam, Maharashtra

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at four locations in Assam's Guwahati and Maharashtra's Sangli in Delhi gold smuggling case.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency sleuths carried out searches at the premises related to accused persons and their handlers from where they used to give effect to the commission of crime.

"During searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices containing details of suspicious transactions as well as of the persons involved in the instant crime, who are also having linkages abroad including Myanmar and Nepal, were seized," the official said.

NIA took over the case on September 19 this year after seizure of 83.621 kg of smuggled gold bars having market value of Rs 42.89 crore at New Delhi Railway Station on August 28 from the possession eight accused persons.

"Interrogation of these accused has so far revealed that they had collected the said consignment from Guwahati for its further delivery at New Delhi on the directions of their handlers who are suspected to have sourced the smuggled material from Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan," the official added.