Delhi government has once again announced winter vacation in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi schools have once again announced winter vacations in Delhi. The holiday will start on January 1 and last until January 6, 2024. This time, winter vacation has been declared in all the schools for only 6 days. As a result, the winter breaks this year are shorter than in previous years. Regarding the winter break, the Delhi government also issued an advisory on Wednesday.

It should be noted that, prior to Diwali, the Directorate of Education declared a 'Winter Break' due to the air pollution index in Delhi hitting about 500. The schools were closed from November 9 to November 18. The government had recommended that winter vacations be declared ahead of time due to the continually increasing state of air pollution in the national capital.

Generally, these vacations have been given during the severe cold months of December and January. However, due to the level of pollution in Delhi, the predetermined winter break of December–January has already been declared. Prior to this decision, the government agreed on November 5 to keep primary schools up to class 5 closed until November 10.