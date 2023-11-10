Delhi Government launched "Diye Jalao-Patakhe Nahi” campaign to combat pollution

New Delhi: In view of the dire situation of pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today launched the “Diye Jalao-Patakhe Nahi” campaign. The campaign was started by the Environment Minister by lighting lamps at his house in Civil Lines.During this, he said that public participation is necessary to reduce pollution. Appealing to people to celebrate Diwali with lamps, he said that the aim of the “Diye Jalao-Patake Nahi” campaign is to stop people from burning firecrackers. Also to encourage people to celebrate Diwali with lamps.

He said that on the occasion of Diwali, Delhi's air becomes heavily polluted due to the pollution caused by firecrackers, and this pollution is very dangerous for children and the elderly. In order to spread public awareness about the ban on firecrackers, the Environment Department today organized a program called “Diye Jalao-Patakhe Nahi” at the house of the Environment Minister Gopal Rai. This campaign has been started by lighting a lamp, and this campaign to make people aware will continue till Diwali.

Rai further said that burning firecrackers on Diwali increases pollution significantly. That is why a complete ban has been imposed by the government on the manufacture, storage, sale (including delivery through online marketing platforms), and burning of firecrackers.

By appealing to the people, Rai said that it is equally important to save lives and celebrate festivals.We will celebrate Diwali with lamps and save Delhi from pollution. We want to appeal to the people and children of Delhi to light lamps and not firecrackers. All Delhiites, including the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Paryavaran Mitra, and Eco Club, are being included in this campaign. He said that every person has to do their part to reduce pollution. For this, we have to understand our responsibility towards the environment.





