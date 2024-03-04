Delhi Government's 10th Annual Budget: Embracing "Ram Rajya" Principles For Inclusive Governance

The upcoming 10th annual budget presentation by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for the financial year 2024-25 is set to be significant for several reasons. Here's an elaboration on key points:

1. **Theme of "Ram Rajya":** The budget is expected to be themed around the concept of "Ram Rajya," a term often used by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to signify good governance and welfare policies akin to the ideal rule of Lord Rama in the Hindu epic Ramayana. This theme suggests a focus on principles such as justice, equality, and prosperity for all citizens.

2. **Extended Budget Session:** The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly, which commenced on February 15, has been extended till March 8, making it the longest assembly session under the AAP government's regime. This extension provides ample time for thorough deliberations and discussions on budgetary allocations and policies.

3. **First Budget by Atishi:** This will be the first budget presented by senior AAP leader Atishi, who was elected from the Kalkaji constituency in the 2020 election. As the Delhi Finance Minister, Atishi will be responsible for outlining the fiscal priorities and allocations for various sectors and initiatives.

4. **Focus on Unauthorised Colonies:** The budget is likely to allocate significant funds, around ₹1,000 crore, for initiatives in unauthorised colonies, which accommodate a substantial portion of Delhi's population. This includes strengthening the road network, water-supply pipelines, and sewer networks in these areas, addressing crucial infrastructure needs.

5. **Inflation and Economic Growth:** Delhi's economic indicators, such as a 22% rise in per capita income and a projected growth rate of 9.17% for the fiscal year 2023-24, as stated by Atishi, reflect positive trends. Additionally, the inflation rate in Delhi has remained below the national average, indicating relative stability in prices.

6. **Provisions for Every Section of Society:** The budget is expected to cater to the needs of all sections of society, aligning with the principles of "Ram Rajya." This implies a comprehensive approach towards addressing key issues such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and women's safety.

7. **Continuation of Welfare Policies:** The AAP government's commitment to providing quality education, healthcare services, free electricity, water, and ensuring women's safety, as emphasized by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to be reflected in the budgetary allocations.

8. **Contrast with Previous Budget Theme:** Contrasting with the previous year's budget theme of "Clean, beautiful, and modern" Delhi, as presented by Kailash Gehlot in 2023, the focus on "Ram Rajya" suggests a shift towards emphasizing governance principles rooted in socio-cultural narratives.

Overall, the 10th annual budget presentation by the Delhi government signifies a crucial juncture in setting fiscal priorities and outlining policy directions, particularly in an election year, with a thematic focus on inclusive governance inspired by the ideals of "Ram Rajya."