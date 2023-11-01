Delhi Government's Bold Move To Tackle Pollution: Stricter Emission Norms For Buses From Neighboring States

Delhi government's bold initiative to combat air pollution: Stricter emission standards for buses from neighboring states effective November 2023, aiming to transition to eco-friendly transportation options and improve the city's air quality.

In a groundbreaking effort to combat air pollution and promote eco-friendly transportation, the Delhi government has unveiled a directive that will revolutionize the entry of buses into the national capital.

Starting from November 1, 2023, buses originating from Haryana must adhere to electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel standards. Moreover, buses arriving from NCR regions in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan must meet these stringent emission norms when entering the city.

Taking a more ambitious turn, effective from July 1, 2024, all buses entering Delhi from any city or town in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh must exclusively be electric, CNG, or comply with the BS-VI diesel standards.

This remarkable initiative, supported by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), underlines Delhi's unwavering commitment to improving air quality through the adoption of eco-friendly transportation options.

The Delhi Transport Department has issued comprehensive guidelines through a circular to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. It mandates that all state government and private bus services between cities or towns in Haryana and Delhi operate only electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel buses from November 1, 2023.

Similar strict standards are applied to buses coming from Rajasthan. Buses operating between NCR cities or towns in Rajasthan and Delhi, as well as to any other NCR city or town, must be electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel vehicles. Buses originating from non-NCR areas of Rajasthan heading to Delhi are also expected to meet these standards, starting from January 1, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh is also a part of this sweeping green initiative, with the circular stating that all bus services between NCR cities or towns in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi shall be operated only through EV/CNG/BS-VI diesel buses from November 1, 2023. This rule applies to state government and private bus services as well.

Furthermore, all 1,433 state government buses operating between non-NCR areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and NCR areas of other states must comply with BS-VI diesel standards starting from July 1, 2024.

The Delhi Transport Department has made it clear that any deviation from these regulations will be treated as a violation of various provisions in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and could lead to legal action.

The Bharat Stage emission standards play a crucial role in setting legal limits for air pollutants emitted by vehicles in India, encompassing carbon monoxide and particulate matter. These standards are designed to enhance emission control, fuel efficiency, and engine design. As vehicle manufacturers produce compliant vehicles, oil companies provide fuel that meets the BS-VI standards, known as the world's cleanest fuel.

In anticipation of this transformative shift in transportation, the department has deployed 18 enforcement teams at various border points to ensure strict compliance with these groundbreaking emission norms, making Delhi a greener and healthier place for all residents.