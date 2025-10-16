Delhi govt releases Rs 108 crore grant to 12 Delhi University colleges

In a major move to strengthen higher education in the capital, the Delhi government has released ₹108 crore as the third installment of Grant-in-Aid for 12 Delhi University colleges for the current financial year. The funds will be used to cover the salaries of teachers and staff, building maintenance, and other essential expenditures needed to improve academic and infrastructure standards.

According to Education Minister Ashish Sood, the grant will benefit the following institutions: Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Bhagini Nivedita College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences, and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Sood said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has ensured consistent financial support for all educational institutions so that teaching, staff welfare, and student learning remain unaffected. The release of this installment, he added, will further stabilize the financial position of these colleges and help improve their academic environment.

Highlighting past challenges, Sood said previous governments often delayed or withheld funds, which created serious difficulties for teachers and students. “When our government came to power, we immediately assessed the infrastructure and financial requirements of all educational institutions. Financial stability is essential for producing capable and competent students,” he said.

Describing the grant as a “Diwali gift” from the Chief Minister to Delhi’s teachers and students, Sood said the current administration remains committed to ensuring that no college in the capital struggles for basic resources.

He further criticized earlier administrations for neglecting Delhi’s higher education institutions, saying they “lacked intent” and focused more on political gains than on improving infrastructure. This, he said, left several colleges in poor condition.

In addition to the Rs108 crore grant, the Delhi government has also released around Rs24 crore for maintenance of buildings, water and electricity facilities, and other essential amenities in these 12 colleges. The funds aim to ensure that long-pending infrastructure upgrades are completed on priority, strengthening Delhi’s commitment to quality higher education.