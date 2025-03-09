Delhi Govt Rolls Out Rs. 5,100 Cr for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

New Delhi: The political landscape in Delhi has heated up over the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, with the Opposition and the ruling government exchanging sharp remarks. Leader of Opposition Atishi has been consistently targeting the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning the execution of the scheme.

In response, Home Minister Ashish Sood from the Rekha Gupta government reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to implementing PM Modi’s guarantee, ensuring that all eligible women in Delhi receive its benefits.

Addressing the media, Minister Ashish Sood, who oversees multiple departments, stated, "As per PM Modi’s guarantee, the Delhi Cabinet has allocated ₹5,100 crore in the budget for this scheme. A ministerial committee has been formed to establish the eligibility criteria for beneficiaries."

He further elaborated that the committee, comprising key ministers, will finalize the guidelines after discussions. Once the eligibility criteria are determined, a dedicated online portal will be launched to ensure a transparent application process. "After the formal announcement, all eligible women will be officially informed about the process," he added.

The Mahila Samridhi Yojana aims to provide financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month to eligible women in Delhi. The scheme is designed for Delhi residents aged 18 to 59 years, with an annual income of less than ₹3 lakh. To qualify, the applicant’s family should not be income tax payers, and she should not hold a government position or receive other government benefits. Additionally, beneficiaries will be required to complete e-registration through a dedicated online portal to ensure a transparent application process.

With the upcoming rollout of the scheme, the Opposition continues to question the execution and intent behind it. However, the BJP-led government has assured that every deserving woman in Delhi will benefit from the initiative, as promised in the party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto).

As the committee finalizes the eligibility criteria and the official launch date, the political debate over the Mahila Samridhi Yojana is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.