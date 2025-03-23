Live
- Tamil Nadu benefits the most from PLI scheme, says FM Sitharaman
- Waqf Bill assault on Constitution, BJP's strategy to damage social harmony: Congress
- Delhi HC Chief Justice submits report to CJI
- ‘Make in India’ classic case of publicity than delivery: Kharge
- Meerut murder: After family refuses to help, Muskaan seeks govt lawyer
- Sridevi Medical College secures 13 ranks in MBBS and Postgraduate courses
- Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla selected for 59th Jnanpith award
- Chandrababu and PM Modi Pay Tribute to freedom fighters
- I am more popular than Balayya, claims Venkat Reddy
- Dharwad district’s ‘Our Village, Our Lake’ initiative: A lifeline during summer
Delhi HC Chief Justice submits report to CJI
Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Updhyay is stated to have submitted a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna in connection with the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Yashwant Varma's official residence here.
New Delhi:Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Updhyay is stated to have submitted a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna in connection with the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Yashwant Varma's official residence here.
Justice Upadhyay commenced the in-house inquiry procedure collecting evidence and information about the incident and submitted his report on Friday. The apex court collegium will examine the report and may initiate further action.
The purported discovery of a huge stash of cash happened following a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on Holi night on March 14, prompting the Delhi fire department personnel to rush to the spot and douse it. The top court in a statement on Friday said the Delhi High Court chief justice had initiated an in-house investigation against him and the proposal to transfer him to the Allahabad High Court was separate. "There is misinformation and rumours being spread with regard to the incident at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma," the statement said.
Upon receiving the information, the apex court said Justice Upadhyaya "commenced the in-house inquiry procedure collecting evidence and information". Justice Upadhyaya was stated to have commenced the inquiry prior to the collegium meeting on March 20. The apex court said the proposal for transferring him was examined by the apex court collegium comprising the CJI and four senior-most judges on March 20, and thereafter letters were shot off to the consultee judges of the top court, the chief justices of the high courts concerned apart from Justice Varma. "Responses received will be examined and, thereupon, the collegium will pass a resolution," the court said.