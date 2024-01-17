Delhi HC restrains Gujarat news platform from using Aaj Tak trademark

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued an interim order restraining a Gujarat-based news platform operating as 'AAJ TAK WATCH NEWS' from using the 'Aaj Tak' trademark or any deceptively similar mark.

The order comes in response to a trademark infringement suit filed by Living Media India Private Limited, owners of the popular Hindi news channel Aaj Tak.

Justice Anish Dayal also prohibited the defendants from incorporating 'Aaj Tak' in their domain names or email addresses, instructing the removal of any social media handles containing allegedly infringing marks.

The interim order remains effective until the court reconsiders the case on May 16.

The court's decision follows Living Media India's claim that the Gujarat-based company, owned by Jay Jayeshbhai Tank, was using the 'Aaj Tak' trademark for a YouTube channel and a newspaper named 'AAJTAK WATCH'.

The court found that a prima facie case favoured Aaj Tak, prompting the issuance of the interim order.

The court said that if the defendant fails to comply within two weeks, domain name registrars should suspend/block the defendant's websites, and social media platforms must deactivate accounts or channels containing the allegedly infringing marks.