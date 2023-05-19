Delhi High Court Dismissed Plea Against Jamia VC Najma Akhtar’s Appointment

The Delhi High Court dismissed a challenge against Najma Akhtar's selection as Jamia Millia Islamia's new vice chancellor. On March 5, 2021, a petition contesting her appointment was dismissed by a single judge. A bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh maintained that order.

In the appeal against Akhtar's appointment, it was argued that Justice (Retd) MSA Siddiqui, one of the committee members, did not meet the criterion that the search-cum-selection (SCS) committee be composed of individuals of prominence in the field of higher education. Additionally, it was contended that the committee was obligated to provide justifications for choosing Akhtar and that the ministry of human resource development (MHRD, now the ministry of education) had no part to play in suggesting the individuals to be placed on the committee.