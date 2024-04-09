  • Menu
Delhi High Court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal's plea in Delhi Liquor Scam case

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal faced legal set back in the Delhi High Court as the Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging the legality of his arrest and subsequent custody by the trial court, rejecting his claim that the ED's actions were politically motivated to harm his party's prospects in the Lok Sabha elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, who had been arrested in connection with the liquor case, had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court questioning the legality of his arrest by the ED. Noted lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented Kejriwal in the case, while Assistant Solicitor General Raju argued on behalf of the ED. Following the arguments, the court reserved its judgment and delivered it.

The Enforcement Directorate had taken Arvind Kejriwal into custody on March 21 in connection with the liquor case. After a week in ED custody, the court remanded Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15.

