Delhi High Court refers plea seeking fiber net in all courts to division bench

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday referred a petition seeking directions to the concerned authorities for the installation of fiber line for internet in all the cell operators in all the court complex situated in the national capital to a division bench.

After hearing the matter briefly, a single-judge bench of the high court comprising Justice Navin Chawla transferred the matter to an appropriate division bench of the court and slated it for further hearing on October 12.

The plea filed by Satyanarain Sharma, who is a practising advocate and former secretary of the Rohini Court Bar Association (RCBA), said the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing nationwide lockdown hit the judiciary hard, deferring regular hearings and confining hearings only to urgent cases via video conferencing.

The plea also sought directions to the respondents to take necessary steps on an urgent basis to instal fiber cables in all court complexes in Delhi, including chamber premises.

It sought the indulgence of the court regarding the problem faced by the judges, lawyers and litigants due to poor/lack of internet connectivity.

The majority of the lawyers are facing the problem of poor/non-availability of the internet in the chamber blocks situated in court complexes, which has resulted in grave hardship for the practising advocates, the plea said.