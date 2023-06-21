Delhi High Court Refuses plea for urgent listing against Adipurush

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused an urgent hearing of a plea by a right-wing group seeking directions for the removal or correction of alleged objectionable scenes in 'Adipurush'.

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on June 16 and the plea filed as a PIL claims that the characters in the film deviate from the portrayal of these religious figures in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

During the hearing, petitioner, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta's counsel sought for listing of the plea on Wednesday or on Friday, which was initially listed for June 30.

"I am seeking the listing of the plea today or on Friday, because there are many controversial scenes in the movie," the counsel said.

"When the teaser of the movie was released there was an outcry, the director promised to remove parts, but it wasn't removed, similarly when the trailer of the movie was released it happened again, they promised again. Currently, it hinges the international relations, even Nepal has banned the movie", the counsel further contended.

However, a vacation bench of Justices Tara Vitasta Ganju and Amit Mahajan refused the urgent listing of the matter.

"You are well aware in advance of the release of the film. If it has already released what are you restraining?" Justice Ganju remarked orally.