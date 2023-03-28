Delhi High Court Summons Raut, Thackeray, Twitter, And Google

In a civil defamation lawsuit, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summonses to Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Aditya Thackeray, Twitter, and Google. The case was brought by Rahul Ramesh Shewale, the floor leader of the Shiv Sena faction in the Lok Sabha led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. He filed a court petition in response to Raut's allegations of a 2000 crore deal for the division of the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol among the factions.



The summons was issued by Judge Prateek Jalan, who set the case for hearing on April 17. Judge ordered Raut, Google, Twitter, the Thackerays, and Twitter to provide written statements within 30 days.



Shewale's representative, senior attorney Rajiv Nayar, sought the judge to issue an injunction preventing further defamatory claims from being made by Raut and others. The court refused to issue any temporary orders, stating that it would first hear from all parties.

Meanwhile, on February 19, Raut claimed in a tweet that he had proof to back up his claim, which he would soon reveal. He claimed that a builder close to the ruling administration had given him this information.