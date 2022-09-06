Delhi Liquor Scam: ED Conducts Raid In 30 Locations Nationwide

New Delhi, September 6: The Enforcement Directorate has upped its investigation in the Delhi excise scam, as the investigative body conducted raids on 30 locations across the country. On Tuesday, it has been reported that the ED has conducted multiple raids at different locations, however, Delhi deputy C.M. Manish Sisodia's house is not part of the search.

The nationwide raid comes a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party released an alleged "sting operation", purportedly showing the father of accused number 13 in the CBI FIR in the alleged scam explaining the modus operandi in the liquor scam. The ED on Tuesday conducted raids in multiple locations in Delhi, Gurugram (Haryana), Chandigarh, Punjab, Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Telangana, Bangalore, among other places.

In Telangana, the ED conducted searches at six different locations in Hyderabad earlier on Tuesday but did not include AAP leader Manish Sisodia's properties or any government official residences. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated a probe in the case, under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others.

Timeline

In September 2020, a few months after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi government presented a new excise policy based on a report submitted by the expert committee under the chairmanship of Excise Commissioner.

On October 13th, the expert committee filed a report based on the feedback received via public domain. In February 2021, Delhi cabinet decided to constitute a group of members, headed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to examine all aspects of the new excise policy. The Delhi cabinet accepted the report submitted by the group on March 22nd, 2021. In April, the new policy received nodal from Delhi cabinet and the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was forwarded to then Lt. governor Anil Baijal for his approval. Lt. Governor Baijal made six observations into the policy and asked the government for some remodifications.

In the months of May and June, 2021, the Delhi cabinet held two meetings to look into the policy. In November 2021, the Delhi cabinet approved a proposal allowing retail liquor vendors to sell in those areas where development authority has given clearance.

On November 17th, 2021, the Delhi government implemented Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Earlier this year, the state chief secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena. The report lagged violations of the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. The violations included "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licenses" through the policy.

The matter gained public attention on July 22nd, after the Lt. governor wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities and implementation of the new excise policy. On July 23rd, Lt. governor Saxena asked Kumar to submit a report explaining the roles of officers and civil servants into the formulation of the excise policy.

After much uproar, the Delhi government, on July 28th, withdrew the controversial liquor policy, in which private entities will no longer be able to sell alcohol and the sale license will once again remain with government-run liquor vendors.

On August 6th, Lt. governor Saxena approved the suspension of 11 excise officials as well as initiation of disciplinary action against them. The vigilance department, in its report, cited "serious lapses" on part of the concerned officers.

On August 19th, the CBI conducted a raid search at 31 locations across seven states and union territories in connection with the ongoing probe into the policy including Sisodia's residence and three other public servants.

On September 6th, the ED conducted a raid search in 30 different locations across the country to look into the ongoing investigation in the Delhi excise scam.