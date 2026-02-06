Delhi Man Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit, Body Recovered After Overnight Search

A young man from Delhi’s Rohini lost his life after accidentally falling into an uncovered Delhi Jal Board pit in Janakpuri, with his body recovered after an overnight search by his family and police. The victim, identified as Kamal, had gone missing while returning home from work, triggering hours of panic and frantic efforts to trace him.

As night fell and Kamal failed to return, his family began searching for him, moving between multiple police stations in Janakpuri, Sagar Pur, Vikas Puri and Rohini, hoping for any clue. Delhi Police teams joined the search, using mobile phone tower location data to narrow down his last known whereabouts. Police officials said officers were actively involved throughout the night, dismissing claims of inaction.

The search ended tragically around 7:30 am when Kamal was found inside an open water board pothole in Janakpuri, with his motorcycle lying nearby. Preliminary findings suggest he died due to injuries sustained from the fall. Police are now examining CCTV footage from surrounding areas to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the incident.

Kamal’s family has accused authorities of serious negligence, questioning how such a hazardous pit was left uncovered on a busy road. They have also said foul play cannot be ruled out and demanded a thorough investigation. The incident sparked political reactions and widespread anger on social media, with questions raised over civic accountability and infrastructure safety.

Delhi Police confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the death and fix responsibility.