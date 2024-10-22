Live
- Amjad Habib Premium Salons Expand into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Offering Franchising Opportunities Across the Region
- Paytm reports Rs 930 crore net profit after one-time gain, stock down over 4 pc
- Leading businesswomen discuss role of women workforce in fostering better future
- China confirms LAC patrolling agreement as PM Modi, Xi Jinping reach Russia for BRICS Summit
- Cook believes Root can get 'very close' to Tendulkar's record Test runs
- Tensions Rise in Jagityal Following the Murder of Congress Leader Maru Gangareddy
- ACB searches in municipal office
- iOS 18.1 to Launch Soon: Apple Confirms AI Features and AirPods Pro 2 Health Updates
- Blast at Jabalpur ordinance factory, several employees injured
- 94pc Indian doctors demand specialised upskilling opportunities: Report
Just In
Delhi Mayor Launches Drone Initiative To Combat Mosquito-Borne Diseases
- Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has introduced a groundbreaking drone initiative to spray anti-mosquito chemicals in waterlogged areas, targeting diseases like dengue and malaria.
- The project aims to enhance public health amidst rising vector-borne disease threats.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has inaugurated a pioneering initiative that employs drones for spraying anti-mosquito chemicals in waterlogged regions of the city. This marks the first instance of drone usage in Delhi for such a purpose.
The drone spraying program was launched in the Narela zone, beginning in ward number 33, Rani Khera. The initiative seeks to address vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, complementing ongoing public awareness campaigns designed to reduce health risks associated with these illnesses.
Oberoi highlighted the challenges presented by unprecedented rainfall this year, which has resulted in extensive waterlogging across the city. She emphasized that inadequate drainage systems exacerbate the risk of vector-borne diseases, making the elimination of standing water a vital step in disease prevention.
In the last few months, various awareness programs have been conducted to educate the public about preventing vector-borne diseases. "The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is utilizing advanced technology to safeguard citizens from these health threats," the Mayor stated.
She urged residents to take initiative in preventing water accumulation around their homes, especially in areas like Rani Khera, where poor drainage has hindered anti-larval efforts. "Some areas in Rani Khera lack proper drainage, and the heavy rains have complicated our anti-larval operations," she noted.
Considering these challenges, the introduction of drone technology for anti-mosquito spraying represents a significant advancement in the city’s public health efforts. Oberoi confirmed that this campaign will extend citywide.