Delhi Mayor Launches Drone Initiative To Combat Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has inaugurated a pioneering initiative that employs drones for spraying anti-mosquito chemicals in waterlogged regions of the city. This marks the first instance of drone usage in Delhi for such a purpose.

The drone spraying program was launched in the Narela zone, beginning in ward number 33, Rani Khera. The initiative seeks to address vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, complementing ongoing public awareness campaigns designed to reduce health risks associated with these illnesses.

Oberoi highlighted the challenges presented by unprecedented rainfall this year, which has resulted in extensive waterlogging across the city. She emphasized that inadequate drainage systems exacerbate the risk of vector-borne diseases, making the elimination of standing water a vital step in disease prevention.

In the last few months, various awareness programs have been conducted to educate the public about preventing vector-borne diseases. "The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is utilizing advanced technology to safeguard citizens from these health threats," the Mayor stated.

She urged residents to take initiative in preventing water accumulation around their homes, especially in areas like Rani Khera, where poor drainage has hindered anti-larval efforts. "Some areas in Rani Khera lack proper drainage, and the heavy rains have complicated our anti-larval operations," she noted.

Considering these challenges, the introduction of drone technology for anti-mosquito spraying represents a significant advancement in the city’s public health efforts. Oberoi confirmed that this campaign will extend citywide.